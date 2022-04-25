Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray finally broke his silence on the ongoing Hanuman Chalisa controversy that led to the arrest of MP Navneet Rana and said whosoever wants to recite Hanuman Chalisa should call and come home instead of bullying the authorities.

Addressing a gathering in his state, Thackeray said, “It's being said that we've ignored Hindutva. Is Hindutva a dhoti or what? Our Hindutva is 'Gada Dhari' like Lord Hanuman's Gada. If you want to recite Hanuman Chalisa, call and come home. But if you resort to 'Dadagiri' we know how to crumble it.”

The statement comes after a high voltage drama unfolded in Mumbai as Amravati MP Navneet Rana and her husband Ravi Rana, who is an independent MLA, announced that they will recite Hanuman Chalisa outside ‘Matoshree’, CM Uddhav Thackeray’s residence.

Rana’s remarks caused a huge uproar among Shiv Sena that protested in strength outside Matoshree and Rana’s house. Later, the duo was arrested.

An FIR under 153A, 35, 37, 135 sections of the Bombay Police Act was filed against Navneet Kaur Rana and Ravi Rana.

Later, the Mumbai Police slapped the sedition charge on the politician couple and on Sunday and a Metropolitan Magistrate court in Bandra sent them to judicial custody for 14 days.

The Amravati MP in the meanwhile has alleged inhuman treatment in the police custody and wrote a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla seeking action against Mumbai Police.

Meanwhile, a Congress leader has attacked Navneet Rana and asked her if Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray is her 'dad's servant'.

Referring to Navneet Rana and her MLA husband Ravi Rana, Vijay Wadettiwar, Maharashtra Minister for Relief and Rehabilitation, said that such people are using Hanuman Chalisa to spread hatred among people.

