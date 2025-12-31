Advertisement
IGL Slashes Domestic PNG Prices by ₹0.70/SCM in Delhi-NCR Starting New Year

IGL slashes domestic PNG rates by ₹0.70 per SCM starting January 1 for Delhi-NCR households.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 31, 2025, 08:10 PM IST|Source: Bureau
IGL Slashes Domestic PNG Prices by ₹0.70/SCM in Delhi-NCR Starting New YearRepresentative Image (Source: Google)

Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) announced a significant reduction in domestic Piped Natural Gas (PNG) rates by ₹0.70 per Standard Cubic Meter (SCM) effective January 1 for households across Delhi-NCR.

Check New Prices

The revised price after reduction shall be ₹47.89 per SCM in Delhi, ₹46.70 per SCM in Gurugram and ₹47.76 per SCM in Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad. IGL reinforces its commitment to making clean energy both accessible and affordable as we step into 2026.

A significant Relief To Public

This ₹0.70/SCM reduction brings new prices to ₹47.89/SCM in Delhi, ₹46.70/SCM in Gurugram, and ₹47.76/SCM in Noida, Greater Noida, and Ghaziabad—delivering direct savings to millions of households relying on PNG for cooking.

LPG Prices Expected To Reduce?

LPG cylinder prices will be announced on January 1, 2026, alongside IGL's PNG rate cuts, offering potential relief to households after prolonged waits, reported news outlet IndiaTv.

 

 

