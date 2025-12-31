IGL Slashes Domestic PNG Prices by ₹0.70/SCM in Delhi-NCR Starting New Year

Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) announced a significant reduction in domestic Piped Natural Gas (PNG) rates by ₹0.70 per Standard Cubic Meter (SCM) effective January 1 for households across Delhi-NCR.

Indraprastha Gas Limited made a major annoncement by reducing PNG prices across Delhi-NCR region by rupees 0.70 per Standard Cubic Meter effective from January 1st, as a major gift at the end of the year to Public.

Check New Prices

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The revised price after reduction shall be ₹47.89 per SCM in Delhi, ₹46.70 per SCM in Gurugram and ₹47.76 per SCM in Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad. IGL reinforces its commitment to making clean energy both accessible and affordable as we step into 2026.

Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) is gifting Delhi-NCR residents a significant drop in domestic Piped Natural Gas (PNG) rates by ₹0.70 per Standard Cubic Meter (SCM), effective January 1, to lighten household fuel bills amid year-end budgeting.

A significant Relief To Public

This ₹0.70/SCM reduction brings new prices to ₹47.89/SCM in Delhi, ₹46.70/SCM in Gurugram, and ₹47.76/SCM in Noida, Greater Noida, and Ghaziabad—delivering direct savings to millions of households relying on PNG for cooking.

Previous PNG rate in Noida, Greater Noida, and Ghaziabad was ₹48.46 per SCM—now reduced, bringing direct savings to households in these cities.

LPG Prices Expected To Reduce?

LPG cylinder prices will be announced on January 1, 2026, alongside IGL's PNG rate cuts, offering potential relief to households after prolonged waits, reported news outlet IndiaTv.