IGNOU 2022: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has released the hall ticket for the June Term-end examination. Candidates can download the IGNOU June 2022 Term End Examination Hall Ticket from the official website — ignou.ac.in. This year, the exams are scheduled to be held in two shifts. To access the IGNOU June 2022 TEE hall ticket, the candidate need to enter their enrollment number and programme. The hall ticket of IGNOU TEE 2022 consist details of candidate's name, roll number, exam slots, exam centre, time and guidelines.

IGNOU TEE June 2022: Here is how to Download the admit card

- Visit the official website-- ignou.ac.in.

- On the homepage, click on the "Hall Ticket for June 2022 Term End Examination" link.

- Enter your enrollment number and programme.

- Click on submit.

- Your June 2022 TEE hall ticket will appear on the screen.

- Download it and take a printout for future reference.

The IGNOU is scheduled to conduct the June 2022 term end exams between July 22 and September 5. As per the IGNOU TEE June 2022 date sheet, the exam will be held in two shifts-- morning session between 10 am and 1 pm and the evening session from 2 pm to 5 pm across exam centres designated for the purpose.

The June term-end exam 2022 will be held following all the social distancing norms. The university also mentioned the possibility of a last minute change of examination centre due to COVID-19 situation or any other reason.