IGNOU RESULT 2022

IGNOU 2022: June TEE Exam result DECLARED at ignou.ac.in- Direct link to check scorecard here

IGNOU Exam Result 2022: Candidates can check direct link to view the IGNOU TEE Result 2022 for June exams on ignou.ac.in, scroll down for more details.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 12, 2022, 09:51 AM IST|Source: Bureau

IGNOU 2022: Indira Gandhi National Open University, IGNOU has declared the IGNOU Result 2022 for the June Term End Examination, TEE. Candidates who took the June TEE IGNOU test can now access the university's official website, ignou.ac.in, to check the status of their IGNOU results and get their scorecard. The IGNOU June TEE Result 2022 was released by IGNOU a month ago, in the midst of the exams for the courses whose papers had been reviewed. The results for the remaining courses have now been released by the university.

The June Term End Exams were administered by IGNOU from July 22, 2022, to September 5, 2022. The exam was administered in morning and evening shifts. The morning session took place from 10 AM to 1 PM, while the evening session ran from 2 PM to 5 PM.

IGNOU 2022 TEE Exam Result: Here’s how to check

  • Visit the official website for Indira Gandhi National Open University at ignou.ac.in
  • On the homepage, click on the link which says "June Term End Examination Result declared”
  • A new page will open, enter your enrollment number and submit
  • Your IGNOU Result June 2022 will appear on the screen
  • Download and take a printout for future reference.

IGNOU TEE Exam Result 2022; direct link here

The student's performance on assignments, practical projects, tests, and other tasks will be detailed on the scorecard. In other news, IGNOU has extended the July 2022 Session's re-registration deadline to October 20.

