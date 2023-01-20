IGNOU June TEE Admit Card 2022 RELEASED at ignou.ac.in- Direct link here

IGNOU Admit Card 2022: IGNOU has issued the June TEE admit card link on the official website today, January 20. Candidates who plan to take the IGNOU June TEE 2023 exams can verify and download their admission cards from the IGNOU website, www.ignou.ac.in. Candidates must input their enrolment number and programme to acquire the IGNOU hall ticket online. Check out the link to download the IGNOU admit card and other information here.

Along with the issuance of the admission card, IGNOU has extended the application window for the June TEE, and applicants can now apply till January 20 at 6 p.m. According to IGNOU, admit cards for students who filed their examination forms on or after January 18 would be accessible on January 21 at 2 p.m.

IGNOU Admit Card 2022: Here’s how to download

Go to the official website--ignou.ac.in

On the appeared homepage, click on the link that reads, "Hall Ticket Link for Online Programme for TEE June-2022"

A new login page would open

Enter your enrollment number and program

Check and download the IGNOU admit card

Take a print out for future references

Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ) of the MCQ type will be included in the IGNOU Junee TEE exam for the Certificates and Diplomas programme. While descriptive type questions will be asked for Post Graduate (PG) and Under Graduate (UG) programmes.