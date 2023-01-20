IGNOU June TEE Admit Card 2022 RELEASED at ignou.ac.in- Direct link here
IGNOU June TEE Admit Card 2022: Candidates who are going to appear for the IGNOU June TEE 2023 exams can check and download their admit card from IGNOU's website using their enrollment number, details below.
IGNOU Admit Card 2022: IGNOU has issued the June TEE admit card link on the official website today, January 20. Candidates who plan to take the IGNOU June TEE 2023 exams can verify and download their admission cards from the IGNOU website, www.ignou.ac.in. Candidates must input their enrolment number and programme to acquire the IGNOU hall ticket online. Check out the link to download the IGNOU admit card and other information here.
Along with the issuance of the admission card, IGNOU has extended the application window for the June TEE, and applicants can now apply till January 20 at 6 p.m. According to IGNOU, admit cards for students who filed their examination forms on or after January 18 would be accessible on January 21 at 2 p.m.
IGNOU Admit Card 2022: Here’s how to download
- Go to the official website--ignou.ac.in
- On the appeared homepage, click on the link that reads, "Hall Ticket Link for Online Programme for TEE June-2022"
- A new login page would open
- Enter your enrollment number and program
- Check and download the IGNOU admit card
- Take a print out for future references
IGNOU TEE Admit card 2022; direct link to download here
Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ) of the MCQ type will be included in the IGNOU Junee TEE exam for the Certificates and Diplomas programme. While descriptive type questions will be asked for Post Graduate (PG) and Under Graduate (UG) programmes.
