IGNOU releases June TEE 2020 admit card on ignou.ac.in; know how to download

The Indira Gandhi National Open University, IGNOU has released the admit cards or hall tickets for IGNOU June term-end exam, TEE 2020. Candidates can download their admit card by visiting ignou.ac.in. The final year exams are scheduled to be held from September 17 to October 16, 2020.

The IGNOU TEE June 2020 is to be held in two shifts, at various centres spread across the country. As per an earlier notice on IGNOU’s official website, “Hall tickets of the eligible students will be available on the university website soon.''

The Open University has advised students to visit the University website regularly and download their hall ticket and follow the instructions printed on the hall ticket.

Here's how to download IGNOU TEE 2020 admit card

- Visit the official website of IGNOU, ignou.ac.in

- Enter details on the new login window

- After entering their nine digit enrollment number in the required space, choose course

- Download your hall ticket and save a copy for future reference

A total of three lakh students are set to appear for the final year examinations of the institute this year. The official notice for June TEE exam's date sheet was released on September 2, 2020, on ignou.ac.in.