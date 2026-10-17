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IGP Kashmir directs police stations to adopt SMART, digital beat policing

In line with the vision of the Director General of Police, Jammu and Kashmir, the IGP directed every police station in the Kashmir Zone to immediately adopt SMART Policing and Digital Beat Policing as the core of its daily functioning.

Written BySyed Khalid Hussain
Published: Oct 17, 2026, 07:42 PM IST|Updated: Oct 17, 2026, 07:42 PM IST
IGP Kashmir directs police stations to adopt SMART, digital beat policing

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Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain is an award-winning journalist from Jammu & Kashmir with over 24 years of experience. He is currently working as Chief Special Correspondent at Zee Media. He has extensively covered the Kashmir conflict for nearly two decades while reporting from across India Delhi, Jammu, Ladakh and Punjab.

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IGP Kashmir directs police stations to adopt SMART, digital beat policing
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