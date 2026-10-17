/IGP Kashmir directs police stations to adopt SMART, digital beat policing

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir Sujit Kumar Singh on Saturday chaired a high-level conference on SMART Policing and Digital Beat Policing, attended by Range DIGs, District SSPs, Additional SPs, Zonal SPs, DySPs and Station House Officers (SHOs) from across the Kashmir Zone.
In line with the vision of the Director General of Police, Jammu and Kashmir, the IGP directed every police station in the Kashmir Zone to immediately adopt SMART Policing and Digital Beat Policing as the core of its daily functioning. The initiative aims to transform police stations into modern, efficient, accountable and citizen-friendly institutions that provide faster and better services to the public.
Explaining the SMART Policing framework, the IGP highlighted its five fundamental principles:
He emphasised that SMART Policing must not remain confined to a policy document but should be reflected in the conduct, working culture and public service delivery of every police station and police personnel.
Focusing on Digital Beat Policing, the IGP directed all SHOs to institutionalise the system in their respective jurisdictions without delay. Beat Officers have been instructed to conduct regular field visits, maintain meaningful and continuous interactions with residents, and ensure that policing services reach every person in their respective beats.
The IGP outlined five key outcomes expected from Digital Beat Policing:
The IGP underlined that police stations remain the most important point of contact between the police and the public. He said they must be accessible, responsive and fully technology-enabled. Supervisory officers have been directed to personally monitor the implementation of these measures and ensure visible, measurable results on the ground.
“Our objective is to make every Police Station in Kashmir Zone SMART and citizen-centric, where technology strengthens accountability and police services reach every citizen with dignity,” the IGP stated.
All District Police Heads have been instructed to ensure the effective and time-bound implementation of these directions across the Kashmir Zone.
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