/J&K: IGP Kashmir reviews arrangements for Amarnath Yatra

Kashmir Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir VK Birdi chaired a high-level review meeting to assess security, traffic, and public facilitation arrangements for the upcoming Amarnath Yatra. He directed officers to strictly follow security protocols, strengthen coordination among agencies, and ensure the safe and smooth conduct of the annual pilgrimage. The meeting also focused on convoy movement, traffic management, and measures to facilitate pilgrims during the Yatra.
During the meeting, V.K. Birdi reviewed the preparedness of various security and administrative agencies involved in the Yatra. He stressed the need for strict implementation of all prescribed Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and called for seamless coordination among security forces to maintain a secure environment for pilgrims throughout the pilgrimage routes.
During the meeting, V.K. Birdi directed all District Senior Superintendents of Police (SSPs) to personally supervise security arrangements in their respective areas.
He instructed officers to ensure foolproof security for Yatra convoys through effective deployment of personnel and real-time monitoring along the pilgrimage routes.
Reviewing traffic and movement arrangements, the IGP directed officers to strictly enforce Yatra convoy schedules and prescribed cut-off timings.
The measures are aimed at ensuring the safe and uninterrupted movement of pilgrims while maintaining smooth traffic flow across the region.
The IGP highlighted the importance of close coordination among all security agencies involved in the Yatra.
He instructed field officers to work together and implement convoy regulations in a coordinated and public-friendly manner to avoid inconvenience to local residents and pilgrims.
Concluding the meeting, V.K. Birdi directed all officers to maintain high vigilance and strengthen coordination at every level.
He emphasized the effective implementation of security and traffic arrangements to ensure the smooth and peaceful conduct of the Amarnath Yatra.
The Kashmir Police have intensified preparations for the Amarnath Yatra, with IGP V.K. Birdi directing strict security measures, effective traffic management, and enhanced coordination among agencies. The focus remains on ensuring a safe and smooth pilgrimage for thousands of devotees expected to participate this year.
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