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J&K: IGP Kashmir reviews arrangements for Amarnath Yatra

IGP Kashmir V.K. Birdi chaired a high-level review meeting to assess security, traffic, and public facilitation measures for the upcoming Amarnath Yatra.

Written BySyed Khalid Hussain
Published: Jun 18, 2026, 10:46 PM IST|Updated: Jun 18, 2026, 10:49 PM IST
J&K: IGP Kashmir reviews arrangements for Amarnath Yatra
Image Credit: Zee News. IGP Kashmir reviews arrangements for Amarnath Yatra.

About the Author

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain is an award-winning journalist from Jammu & Kashmir with over 24 years of experience. He is currently working as Chief Special Correspondent at Zee Media. He has extensively covered the Kashmir conflict for nearly two decades while reporting from across India Delhi, Jammu, Ladakh and Punjab.

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