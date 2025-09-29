IGP Kashmir Reviews Valley Security, Sets Goal Of Zero Terror Recruitment

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir Zone, V.K. Birdi, chaired a high-level security review meeting at the Police Control Room (PCR) in Srinagar to evaluate the overall security landscape across the Kashmir Valley.

Attended by all Range Deputy Inspectors General (DIGs), District Superintendents of Police (SSPs), and other senior officers, the session focused on proactive measures to counter emerging threats, including terrorism, narcotics smuggling, and online radicalization.

During the meeting, IGP Birdi emphasized the Jammu and Kashmir Police’s unwavering commitment to achieving zero terror recruitment as a primary goal, directing officers to dismantle recruitment networks through enhanced intelligence and community engagement. He stressed the need for strengthening intelligence gathering to preempt threats, with strict surveillance on anti-national elements (ANEs) and property attachment proceedings against terror associates.

Intensifying night patrols in sensitive areas, bolstering district-level security grids, and conducting regular area domination exercises to prevent infiltration or militant activities. Cracking down on drug networks under the NDPS Act, with orders to ramp up surveillance on offenders, dismantle supply chains, and improve conviction rates in narcotics cases through robust investigations.

He heightened scrutiny of online platforms to curb misinformation, propaganda, and anti-national content that could fuel radicalization or unrest. Building airtight cases for higher conviction rates in terror and narcotics-related prosecutions, ensuring transparency and accountability.

IGP Birdi commended the district police heads for their role in crime prevention and urged continued coordination among forces to maintain peace. This review aligns with broader efforts in the region, where terror incidents and local recruitment have significantly declined in recent years due to sustained operations.

The meeting underscores the J&K Police’s strategy to foster a secure environment amid ongoing challenges, with a clear message: zero tolerance for terror ecosystem enablers, and to remain more vigilant, responsive, and people-centric in their approach.