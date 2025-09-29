Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2966256https://zeenews.india.com/india/igp-kashmir-reviews-valley-security-sets-goal-of-zero-terror-recruitment-2966256.html
NewsIndia
KASHMIR

IGP Kashmir Reviews Valley Security, Sets Goal Of Zero Terror Recruitment

IGP Kashmir V.K. Birdi chaired a security review in Srinagar, stressing zero terror recruitment, stronger intelligence, anti-drug action, online radicalization checks, and tighter district security to sustain peace across the Valley.

Written By Syed Khalid Hussain|Last Updated: Sep 29, 2025, 10:07 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

IGP Kashmir Reviews Valley Security, Sets Goal Of Zero Terror Recruitment

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir Zone, V.K. Birdi, chaired a high-level security review meeting at the Police Control Room (PCR) in Srinagar to evaluate the overall security landscape across the Kashmir Valley.

Attended by all Range Deputy Inspectors General (DIGs), District Superintendents of Police (SSPs), and other senior officers, the session focused on proactive measures to counter emerging threats, including terrorism, narcotics smuggling, and online radicalization.

During the meeting, IGP Birdi emphasized the Jammu and Kashmir Police’s unwavering commitment to achieving zero terror recruitment as a primary goal, directing officers to dismantle recruitment networks through enhanced intelligence and community engagement. He stressed the need for strengthening intelligence gathering to preempt threats, with strict surveillance on anti-national elements (ANEs) and property attachment proceedings against terror associates.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Intensifying night patrols in sensitive areas, bolstering district-level security grids, and conducting regular area domination exercises to prevent infiltration or militant activities. Cracking down on drug networks under the NDPS Act, with orders to ramp up surveillance on offenders, dismantle supply chains, and improve conviction rates in narcotics cases through robust investigations.

He heightened scrutiny of online platforms to curb misinformation, propaganda, and anti-national content that could fuel radicalization or unrest. Building airtight cases for higher conviction rates in terror and narcotics-related prosecutions, ensuring transparency and accountability.

IGP Birdi commended the district police heads for their role in crime prevention and urged continued coordination among forces to maintain peace. This review aligns with broader efforts in the region, where terror incidents and local recruitment have significantly declined in recent years due to sustained operations.

The meeting underscores the J&K Police’s strategy to foster a secure environment amid ongoing challenges, with a clear message: zero tolerance for terror ecosystem enablers, and to remain more vigilant, responsive, and people-centric in their approach. 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Syed Khalid Hussain
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh