IIFT Admit Card 2023: NTA MBA admit card at iift.nta.nic.in- Direct link here

IIFT Admit Card 2023: Candidates can check and download the admit card using their application number and password, details below.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 16, 2022, 03:12 PM IST|Source: Bureau

IIFT Admit Card 2023: Indian Institute of Foreign Trade, IIFT Admit Card 2023 is released! The National Testing Agency, NTA has issued the IIFT Admit card 2022 link on the official website-- iift.nta.nic.in. Candidates who plan to take the exam will be able to check and download their admission cards through the IIFT login. Candidates will need to provide their application number and password to gain access. The IIFT MBA 2022 exam will be held on December 18, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Candidates will be required to attend the allotted exam centre as per the reporting time specified on the admit card. Candidates must bring their IIFT MBVA admit card as well as valid ID evidence to the exam centre.

IIFT 2022 Admit Card: Here’s how to download

  • Go to the official website--iift.nta.nic.in
  • On the appeared homepage, click on the IIFT 2022 admit card link
  • A new login page would open
  • Enter your application number and date of birth
  • Submit details and access the IIFT login
  • Now check and download the IIFT admit card
  • Take a printout for future references

IIFT MBA Admit Card 2023; direct link here

The IIFT 2023 exam will be divided into four sections: Section 1: Quantitative Ability (QA). Sections 2 and 4 cover Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC), Logical Reasoning and Data Interpretation (LRDI), and General Knowledge (GK).

