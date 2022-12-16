IIFT Admit Card 2023: NTA MBA admit card at iift.nta.nic.in- Direct link here

IIFT Admit Card 2023: Indian Institute of Foreign Trade, IIFT Admit Card 2023 is released! The National Testing Agency, NTA has issued the IIFT Admit card 2022 link on the official website-- iift.nta.nic.in. Candidates who plan to take the exam will be able to check and download their admission cards through the IIFT login. Candidates will need to provide their application number and password to gain access. The IIFT MBA 2022 exam will be held on December 18, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Candidates will be required to attend the allotted exam centre as per the reporting time specified on the admit card. Candidates must bring their IIFT MBVA admit card as well as valid ID evidence to the exam centre.

IIFT 2022 Admit Card: Here’s how to download

Go to the official website--iift.nta.nic.in

On the appeared homepage, click on the IIFT 2022 admit card link

A new login page would open

Enter your application number and date of birth

Submit details and access the IIFT login

Now check and download the IIFT admit card

Take a printout for future references

The IIFT 2023 exam will be divided into four sections: Section 1: Quantitative Ability (QA). Sections 2 and 4 cover Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC), Logical Reasoning and Data Interpretation (LRDI), and General Knowledge (GK).