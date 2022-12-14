topStoriesenglish
IIFT MBA 2023 Exam city slip RELEASED at iift.nta.nic.in, admit cards to be OUT SOON- Direct link to download here

IIFT MBA 2023: The entrance exam has been scheduled for December 18, 2022, details below.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 14, 2022, 08:47 AM IST|Source: Bureau

IIFT MBA 2023: National Testing Agency, NTA has released the IIFT MBA 2023 Exam city slip today, December 14, 2022. Candidates who have enrolled for the IIFT MBA Exam will be able to receive their exam city slips from the official website - iift.nta.nic.in. The IIFT MBA Admit Card should be available soon. According to the NTA's official timetable, the IIFT MBA Exam will be place on December 18, 2022. Students who pass the IIFT MBA Entrance Exam will be admitted to the class of 2023-2025. According to NTA's prior patterns, the admit card for the IIFT MBA 2023 test is scheduled to be released within the next 2 to 3 days now that the exam city slip has been announced.

IIFT MBA 2023 Exam city slip: Here’s how to download

  • Visit the official website – iiftn.nta.nic.in
  • On the homepage, click on the link provided for Advance City Information Slip for IIFT(MBA) 2023-25
  • A new page will open, enter your IIFT MBA Roll number
  • Your IIFT MBA 2023 Exam city slip will be displayed on the screen
  • Download and take a printout for future references.

IIFT MBA 2023; direct link to download here

The NTA will hold the IIFT MBA 2023 Entrance Exam for candidates seeking admission to the IIFT MBA (International Business) Programme. The admission exam is scheduled for December 18, 2022, and admit cards are expected soon.

