IIM CALCUTTA RAPE CASE

IIM Calcutta Rape Case: Accused Remanded To 7-Day Police Custody

Mahaveer Toppannavar is the accused in the high-profile IIM Kolkata alleged rape case. He has been remanded to police custody till July 19.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 12, 2025, 05:54 PM IST|Source: Bureau
IIM Calcutta Rape Case: Accused Remanded To 7-Day Police Custody Mahaveer Toppannavar is the accused in the alleged rape case (Photo credit: ANI)

New Delhi: Mahaveer Toppannavar alias Parmanand Jain, who is accused in the high-profile IIM Kolkata alleged rape case, has been sent to police custody till July 19.

Kolkata Police Chief Prosecutor Sourin Ghosal says, "We asked for police custody, and the accused asked for bail. They argued that it was consensual. We argued that no, the prima facie investigation shows that a crime was committed, and the medical evidence supports the victim. The court granted police custody till July 19..."

The accused was arrested after the woman filed an FIR at Haridevpur police station.

Following a hearing at the Alipore court, the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate granted police custody of the accused until July 19.

In her complaint, the woman, who is a clinical psychologist, alleged that she was called to the hostel by the accused for a counselling session, during which he allegedly raped her.

The incident reportedly took place just two weeks after another alleged gangrape involving a student at South Calcutta Law College in Kolkata’s Kasba area.

So far, four individuals have been arrested in connection with the case, including the prime accused, Manojit Mishra. A five-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed to lead the investigation.

