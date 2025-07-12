IIM-Calcutta Woman Alleges Rape Inside Boys’ Hostel; Police Arrest Accused

New Delhi: A woman currently pursuing her studies at the prestigious Indian Institute of Management-Calcutta (IIM-C) in West Bengal has come forward with a serious allegation of sexual assault against a fellow student on the institute’s campus. According to reports, the incident took place on Friday, prompting the victim to file a detailed complaint at the Haridevpur Police Station late that same evening. Following the submission of her statement, law enforcement officials registered an official case and initiated an investigation into the matter.

According to media reports, police confirmed that the accused was apprehended following the registration of an FIR filed by the complainant. The alleged incident is said to have taken place within the boys’ hostel on the Indian Institute of Management-Calcutta campus.

According to reports, the woman stated in her complaint that she had been invited to the hostel for a counselling session. During her time there, she consumed a drink that she suspects was tampered with. She subsequently lost consciousness and, upon regaining awareness, discovered that she had been sexually assaulted.

She also alleged that the accused threatened her with severe repercussions if she disclosed the incident, according to a police official.

The accused was initially detained late on Friday night and subsequently taken into formal custody. A thorough investigation into the matter is currently ongoing.

Law student’s rape on college premises in Kolkata

The alleged rape incident at IIM-Calcutta follows closely on the heels of another disturbing case of alleged gangrape at a law college in Kolkata, which occurred just two weeks prior. The law college incident involved a 24-year-old first-year student who was allegedly gang-raped by a former student and two senior students within the college premises on June 25.

The alleged gangrape sparked intense public outcry and calls for an investigation by a central agency. Recently, the victim's lawyer presented crucial information to the Calcutta High Court.

To date, four individuals, including the main accused, Monojit Mishra, a former student, and senior students Promit Mukherjee and Zaib Ahmed, have been taken into custody. Security guard Pinaki Banerjee was also arrested after providing inconsistent statements during interrogation.

According to the student, Mishra allegedly sexually assaulted her in the security guard's room on the ground floor of the college between 7:30 pm and 10:50 pm on June 25.

In a hearing held on Thursday, the Calcutta High Court instructed the Kolkata Police to provide an updated investigation report within four weeks.