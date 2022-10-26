IIM CAT admit card 2022 to be RELEASED TOMORROW at iimcat.ac.in- Steps to download here

CAT 2022: The Common Admission Test (CAT) 2022 admit card will be published tomorrow, October 27. Once published, aspirants can download it from the official website, iimcat.ac.in. The entrance test for admission to Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) and other participating institutions is scheduled for November 27. CAT 2022 will be conducted in a computer-based mode on November 27 for admission to various management programmes at IIMs. The duration of the test will be 120 minutes and there will be three sessions.

IIM CAT 2022 admit card- Steps to download

Visit official website iimcat.ac.in

Go to Admit card link (when available)

Login using USER ID and password

The IIM CAT admit card will appear on screen

Download and take a printout

The test will be conducted in 150 cities across the country. The test cities of each candidate will be mentioned in the Admit card. The candidates can get the access to their scorecards by visiting the CAT website. Apart from this, the candidate can also be intimidated by SMS. The CAT 2022 score will remain valid till December 31, 2023.