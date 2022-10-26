NewsIndia
IIM CAT 2022

IIM CAT admit card 2022 to be RELEASED TOMORROW at iimcat.ac.in- Steps to download here

CAT 2022 Admit Card will be released tomorrow, scroll down for the steps to download result.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 26, 2022, 01:48 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • CAT 2022 will be conducted in a computer-based mode on November 27
  • The duration of the test will be 120 minutes
  • The test will be conducted in 150 cities across the country

Trending Photos

IIM CAT admit card 2022 to be RELEASED TOMORROW at iimcat.ac.in- Steps to download here

CAT 2022: The Common Admission Test (CAT) 2022  admit card will be published tomorrow, October 27. Once published, aspirants can download it from the official website, iimcat.ac.in. The entrance test for admission to Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) and other participating institutions is scheduled for November 27. CAT 2022 will be conducted in a computer-based mode on November 27 for admission to various management programmes at IIMs. The duration of the test will be 120 minutes and there will be three sessions.

IIM CAT 2022 admit card- Steps to download 

Visit official website iimcat.ac.in

Go to Admit card link (when available)

Login using USER ID and password

The IIM CAT admit card will appear on screen

Download and take a printout

The test will be conducted in 150 cities across the country. The test cities of each candidate will be mentioned in the Admit card. The candidates can get the access to their scorecards by visiting the CAT website. Apart from this, the candidate can also be intimidated by SMS. The CAT 2022 score will remain valid till December 31, 2023.

Live Tv

IIM CAT 2022CATIIM CAT 2022 admit cardcat 2022IIM AhmedabadIIMIIM 2023CAT 2023

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Worldwide Views of Solar Eclipse
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of Delhi's polluted air
DNA Video
DNA: The Inside Story of Sunak Becoming Prime Minister
DNA Video
DNA: The 'rude mentality' of a civilized society
DNA Video
DNA: What was the reason behind WhatsApp outage?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 25, 2022
indian weapons atmanirbhar bharat
DNA: Analysis of India becoming self-reliant in defense
DNA Video
DNA: Remove negative thoughts from every corner of mind this Diwali
DNA Video
DNA: Zee News celebrates Diwali jawans in Poonch
DNA Video
DNA: Interesting Journey of India's Most 'Holy Village'