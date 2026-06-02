IIM Indore to decode the mind of 15-year-old IPL 'sixer king' Vaibhav Suryavanshi; creates special 'Vaibhav model'

In the world of cricket, we often hear about coaches, legends, and analysts breaking down a player’s technique. But in a historic first, one of India’s premier management institutes, IIM Indore, has decided to conduct a deep-dive scientific and management study on a 15-year-old cricketer. Vaibhav Suryavanshi, the teenage sensation who has taken the Indian Premier League (IPL) by storm, is now officially a corporate research subject.

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While cricket icons like Sachin Tendulkar and lightning-fast bowlers like Brett Lee and Shoaib Akhtar are busy decoding his batting stance, IIM Indore's management experts are pivoting to a completely different ball game: decoding his brain.

The ultimate 'Vaibhav Model'

Typically, elite management institutions rely on established global corporate frameworks to study leadership and crisis management. However, for the 15-year-old "Baby Boss," IIM Indore is discarding the old textbooks.

The institute has developed a custom-tailored research framework named the 'Vaibhav Model'.

According to sources, the study will focus heavily on three major pillars:

Split-Second Decision Making: When a bowler clocks over 150 km/h, Vaibhav has an average of just 0.5 seconds* to read the ball and execute a shot. IIM experts want to understand this peak cognitive processing under extreme pressure.

The Power-Hitter's Discipline: In an era where hitting sixes is a premium skill, Vaibhav hits a maximum every 5th ball he faces, with 80% of his runs coming purely from boundaries. The research will analyze the daily discipline and parental ecosystem that forged this mindset.



Managing Early Success (Conservation): One of the biggest challenges in modern talent management is ensuring that early stardom doesn't burn out a player. The study will create a management roadmap on how prodigies can protect their talent for long-term growth.

> "Calmness Helps You Chase Goals"

> Speaking after winning the 'Most Valuable Player' award this season, the young prodigy from Bihar shared a glimpse of his mature mindset:

> "I prepared myself much better for the IPL this time. The first thing I learned was how to keep myself calm in high-pressure situations. Staying calm helps you move toward your goal. I also worked hard on my fitness so I can play maximum matches for my team without injuries."

Why this research is vital: The Prithvi Shaw & Unmukt Chand factor

India has never had a shortage of raw talent, but managing that talent has often been a tragic puzzle.

Cricket history is filled with stories like Prithvi Shaw, who smashed 546 runs in a single tournament at age 14, led India to an Under-19 World Cup victory, and scored a debut Test century—only to see his career slowed down by fitness and form issues. Similarly, Unmukt Chand, who was once heavily compared to Virat Kohli after his 2012 Under-19 World Cup heroics, eventually moved to the USA to pursue his cricketing career.

Coming from Bihar, a state historically underrepresented in elite cricket infrastructure, Vaibhav’s rise is unprecedented. By studying him, IIM Indore aims to build a 'Talent Management' blueprint that can help sports bodies, corporate houses, and academic institutions nurture and protect young geniuses from small-town India.

As India's first World Cup-winning captain, Kapil Dev, once famously noted: "Talent is one thing, but a player needs more than that; the support of friends, parents, school, and the system is crucial to shape that talent." With IIM Indore stepping in, the "system" might just get the ultimate scientific upgrade it needs.

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