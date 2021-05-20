हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
IIM, NIT alumni develop new app to help people book COVID-19 vaccine slots hasslefree

IIM and NIT alumni jointly developed a mobile-based application that can help an individual book COVID-19 vaccine slots easily.

Representational Image

New Delhi: After India entered the third phase of its COVID-19 vaccination drive, thousands of people faced problems, such as technical glitches, website crashes, trying to book a vaccine slot on the Cowin portal or Aarogya Setu app.

To tackle this problem, IIM and NIT alumni jointly developed a mobile-based application that can help an individual book COVID-19 vaccine slots without any kerfuffle. 

This utility app, namely ‘localiti.io’, can help people in the age group of 18-44 to find an available vaccine slot for themselves. Localiti.io sends alerts and notifications of vacant slots to the users. 

The Tribune reported that this app by the IIM and NIT alumni was launched on May 1 and over 10,000 persons have registered with it as of May 6. The report defined localiti.io as a neighborhood-based communication platform that reduces the hassle of refreshing the platform to check for new slots repeatedly.

The alerts and notifications being sent by localiti.io are reliable as the data for the app is sourced on a real-time basis from the Co-Win API portal

Additionally, the Ministry of Education in a tweet applauded the makers. “Partik Madaan, an alumnus of @NITKurukshetra and Prateek Singh, an alumnus of @IIM_Rohtak and @NITKurukshetra, have developed an app named ‘http://localiti.io’. Keep up the excellent work!,” tweeted the Ministry of Education.

