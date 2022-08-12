NewsIndia
IISER 2022 RESULT

IISER 2022 result DECLARED at iiseradmission.in- Direct link here

IISER 2022 Result: The Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) admission test 2022 result has been announced today, August 12, scroll down for more details. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 12, 2022, 01:58 PM IST

IISER 2022 result DECLARED at iiseradmission.in- Direct link here

IISER 2022 Result: The Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) admission test 2022 result has been announced today, August 12. On the website, iiseradmission.in, candidates can check their results and get their scorecards. On July 3, the IISER admission test was conducted. The IISER Aptitude Test Result 2022 may only be accessed online by candidates. 

Only the qualified student's roll number is included in the IISER Result 2022. Candidates must carefully review all of the results information. Candidates may contact the appropriate authority in the event of any inconsistency. Candidates will be able to view information on the application form, such as the marks they received, their roll number, registration number, and other details. ALSO READ: Telangana TS EAMCET 2022 result DECLARED at eamcet.tsche.ac.in- Direct link here

IISER 2022 Result: Here’s how to Check IISER 2022 Result

  • Click on the official website link iiseradmission.in
  • A new page will be opened on the screen.
  • The result page will contain the roll numbers of the qualified students only.
  • Check your roll number on the list.
  • If your roll number exists on the page, then you have qualified the exam.
  • After checking the result, take printouts of the result for further use.

IISER 2022 Result; direct link here

JEE Advanced, KVPY, and IISER Aptitude Test scores will be used to determine admission to IISER universities. The website will offer approval letters for the different channels. The IISER admissions procedure for 2022 will begin in August 2022 for SCB, KVPY, and JEE Advanced depending on the channel students have chosen. JEE Advanced and KVPY scores will determine 50% of the seats, and aptitude test results will determine the remaining seats.





 

