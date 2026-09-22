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IIT Bombay student death: Crime branch traces CCTV trail from exam hall to hostel

The Crime Branch is now piecing together footage from different locations on the campus to establish Sahil's movements from the examination hall to the hostel and further examine the sequence of events preceding his death.

Reported ByANI
Published: Sep 22, 2026, 10:20 AM IST|Updated: Sep 22, 2026, 10:20 AM IST
IIT Bombay student death: Crime branch traces CCTV trail from exam hall to hostel
Image Credit: ANI

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