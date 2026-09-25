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  • /IIT Bombay student death: Protest ends, but students split over Professor Doolla – here’s why

IIT Bombay student death: Protest ends, but students split over Professor Doolla – here’s why

An M.Tech student at IIT Bombay, said that students had different experiences with the professor, with some finding him helpful and others viewing him as strict.

Written ByAnamika Singh Parihar
Published: Sep 25, 2026, 01:46 PM IST|Updated: Sep 25, 2026, 01:46 PM IST
IIT Bombay student death: Protest ends, but students split over Professor Doolla – here’s why

About the Author

Anamika Singh Parihar

Anamika Singh Parihar

Anamika Singh Parihar is currently working as a Sub-Editor at Zee News. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication. Previously, she has worked with Bhaskar English (Dainik Bhaskar) and Asian News International (ANI). She has two years of experience in digital media. Her areas of interest include international affairs, geopolitics, climate issues, defence, and politics. In her free time, she enjoys watching documentaries, reading books, and writing poetries. She can be reached at anamika.parihar@india.com.

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IIT Bombay student death: Protest ends, but students split over Professor Doolla – here’s why
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