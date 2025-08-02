IIT Bombay Student Dies By Suicide After Jumping From Hostel Building

A 22-year-old student at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay allegedly died by suicide after jumping from his hostel building in the early hours of Saturday, Mumbai Police said.

Rohit Sinha, a Delhi native and fourth-year Metallurgical Engineering and Materials Science student at the institute, is believed to have jumped around 1 am. He was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival, police said.

Police officials stated that there was one eyewitness to the incident, another student who was on the hostel terrace speaking on the phone at the time and saw the student, identified as Rohit, jump.

Police have registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR), and an investigation is underway to determine the circumstances that led to the incident.

The year 2025 saw many suicide related deaths by students of the premier IITs across the country.

In July, a second-year Electrical Engineering student of IIT Kharagpur was found dead on the campus under mysterious circumstances. The student was identified as Chandradip Pawar.

This was the second incident of an on-campus death of a student of the institute in recent times as on July 18, the body of Ritam Mondal, a fourth-year Mechanical Engineering Student, was discovered under mysterious circumstances in his hostel room. It was the fifth case of in-campus unnatural death at IIT-Kharagpur.

On May 4, Mohammad Asif Qamar, a third-year B. Tech student from Bihar, was found dead in his room at Madan Mohan Malviya Hall.

On April 20, Aniket Walker, a final-year Ocean Engineering student from Maharashtra, was found hanging in JC Bose Hall.

On January 12, Shaon Malik, a third-year electrical engineering student, died by suicide.

The Supreme Court on July 28 expressed serious concern over rising student suicides in educational institutions, questioning the management of IIT Kharagpur over their handling of recent cases.

A Bench comprising Justice J.B. Pardiwala and Justice R. Mahadevan, while hearing a suo motu case, demanded accountability from the institution.

“Why are students committing suicide? What is the management doing?” the Bench asked pointedly, and directed West Bengal police to file detailed status reports within four weeks.

(Discussions on suicides can be triggering for some. But suicides are preventable. If you are looking for help, some suicide prevention helpline numbers in India are 011-40769002 from Sanjivini (Delhi-based, 10 am - 5.30 pm) and 044-24640050 from Sneha Foundation (Chennai-based, 8 am - 10 pm), ‪‪+91 9999666555‬‬ from Vandrevala Foundation (Mumbai-based, 24x7).

(With IANS Inputs)