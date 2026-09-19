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IIT Bombay student dies by suicide, campus protest erupts over accountability and transparency

The incident marks the fourth suicide at IIT Bombay this year, including two in the past two months.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 19, 2026, 08:08 AM IST|Updated: Sep 19, 2026, 08:45 AM IST
IIT Bombay student dies by suicide, campus protest erupts over accountability and transparency
Image Credit: Representative Image IANS

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IIT Bombay student dies by suicide, campus protest erupts over accountability and transparency
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