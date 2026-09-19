/IIT Bombay student dies by suicide, campus protest erupts over accountability and transparency

A second-year IIT Bombay student died by suicide on Friday, hours after he was found using a mobile phone during an examination, with the institute saying he had uploaded the question paper to ChatGPT to seek answers. The death triggered a protest on the Powai campus, while the incident has also drawn attention to another recent suicide involving an IIT student in Delhi.
According to IIT Bombay, the student, from the Department of Energy Science and Engineering, was found using a mobile phone in the exam hall earlier in the day. The institute said he uploaded the examination question paper on ChatGPT to seek answers, but no disciplinary action was initiated against him.
The matter was discussed with the student by the instructor and the Head of the Department, who counselled him and assured him that the incident would not adversely affect his academic career. He subsequently returned to his hostel room and was later found dead there.
According to an IIT Bombay student, latest incident was not an isolated one, he alleged that four such cases had occurred at the institute this year, including two in the past two months, while students remained unclear about the reasons behind the repeated incidents.
IIT Bombay said it was deeply saddened by the student's death and that the circumstances were being examined by the appropriate authorities.
'The Institute is extending support to the student's friends, classmates, faculty members, and others affected by this tragic incident. The circumstances surrounding the death are being looked into by the appropriate authorities', the institute said, according to NDTV.
The institute's account states that the student was not subjected to disciplinary proceedings after being found with the phone. Instead, he was spoken to by the instructor and Head of Department and assured that the incident would not affect his academic career.
Police have begun investigating the circumstances surrounding the death.
DCP Dattatray Nalawade said the investigation was underway and that students had gathered on campus following the incident.
'Today, a student died by suicide at IIT Powai. Following this, some IIT students gathered and started a protest over their demands. The IIT administration is holding discussions with them to reach an amicable solution', he told reporters.
Asked about the students' demands, Nalawade said they related to internal administrative issues.
'The students have internal administrative issues which the IIT administration has addressed in the past as well, and the administration is actively speaking with the students right now too', he said.
The death led to a protest on the IIT Bombay campus, with students demanding accountability, transparency and answers from the administration.
Pranay, one of the protesting students, said the latest death had prompted students to come together because they were concerned about a series of similar incidents.
'The reason for our protest is that a suicide took place in our college today. That is why we have gathered to protest, to demand accountability, transparency, and answers from our administration', he said.
He alleged that this was not the first such incident at the institute.
'This is not the first incident, four have happened this year alone, and two within the last two months. We have no idea why this is happening, what the reasons are behind all this', he said.
Pranay said students wanted the administration to provide assurances that concerns about accountability and transparency would be addressed.
'First, the administration must be held answerable. Professors who mistreat students or behave harshly need to be held in check. We simply want the Dean, the Director, and the administration to provide a report assuring us that they will look into the matter, ensure accountability and transparency, and guarantee that such incidents do not happen again on their watch', he said.
Some protesters later dispersed, while others remained on campus as discussions with the administration continued.
The IIT Bombay death has also brought renewed attention to another recent suicide involving an IIT student.
India Today reported that a 31-year-old second-year MSc Physics student at IIT Delhi died after jumping from the sixth floor of the Lecture Hall Complex on the campus on August 22. Police said no suicide note was recovered and that the reason for his death was being ascertained.
The IIT Delhi incident is separate from the IIT Bombay case, and there is no information in the supplied reports establishing a connection between the two deaths.
While some students demanded greater accountability from the administration, others urged restraint and said the tragedy should not become a confrontation between students and institute officials.
Ansh, another student, said the campus was grieving.
'All of us are deeply devastated. It is shocking and heartbreaking. Whatever happened, it feels like he was one of us, and someone among us has been left behind', he said.
He also urged students not to rush to assign blame.
'I don't think we should be blaming anyone at a moment like this. I feel that everyone is going through something; everyone has struggles in their mind. I don't think we should be pointing fingers at each other', he said.
Ansh said the situation risked turning into an 'Administration vs. Students' conflict when the focus should instead remain on supporting one another.
'What we really need is to stand together at this moment', he said.
The investigation into the IIT Bombay student's death remains underway.
(with ANI inputs)
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