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  • /Why is IIT Bombay on boil? Protests escalate over student's death, exam protocols, and faculty divide

Why is IIT Bombay on boil? Protests escalate over student's death, exam protocols, and faculty divide

Tensions remained high at IIT Bombay as students protest following a student's death, demanding an independent inquiry and action against Professor Suryanarayana Doolla.

Written ByNitin Kumar
Published: Sep 22, 2026, 03:48 PM IST|Updated: Sep 22, 2026, 03:49 PM IST
Why is IIT Bombay on boil? Protests escalate over student's death, exam protocols, and faculty divide
Image Credit: IIT-Bombay students protest seeking justice for Sahil Wakode. (IANS/AI)

About the Author

Nitin Kumar

Nitin Kumar

With over 11 years of experience in covering breaking news across national and international events, I bring a strong, fast-paced journalistic approach to every story. I am deeply passionate about real-time reporting, live blogs, and on-ground coverage that captures unfolding events with accuracy and impact. With more than 8 years of experience leading dynamic news teams, I have worked with some of India’s biggest media organisations, including India Today, India TV, ABP, and others. My career spans coverage of major political, social, and global developments. I am also UGC NET qualified, adding academic strength to my professional expertise.

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