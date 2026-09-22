Tensions continue to prevail at IIT Bombay in the wake of continuous protests by students, which began after the suicide of a second-year undergraduate student at the institute. Whereas the immediate protest started out of allegations against an examination malpractice, the protests have escalated rapidly into a movement calling for institutional responsibility, revision of policies and improvement of welfare measures.
The protesters maintain a consistent presence outside the campus gate, signaling that their grievances do not just end in the initial incident.
Third-party investigation: The demand for a proper investigation of the events that took place during and after the exam of 18th September by a neutral body.
Sacking of professor Doolla: The demand for sacking of Professor Suryanarayana Doolla, who was the invigilator in the exam, from the institute on the grounds of his conduct; mere relieving him from his administrative duties as Dean (Student Affairs) is not sufficient.
Mental health support and transparency: Demands for revealing the records of previous suicides at the institute as well as improving the mental health support system.
The administration made efforts to pacify the disturbance by conducting an open house session, where they apologized for any miscommunication in relation to the original incident. But the administration's response has also brought out the divisions existing within the faculty members.
Support from faculty forum: The IIT Bombay Faculty Forum has come up with a statement supporting Professor Doolla, stating that he had followed the rules set by the Senate during the examination process.
Opposition from certain faculty members: Certain faculty members have raised doubts about forming a joint front when an investigation is ongoing, which includes even a crime branch panchnama.
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