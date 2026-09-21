IIT Bombay suicide case: Institute director meets protesters; signs 18-point charter

The confrontation at IIT Bombay moved into a new stage late on Sunday when the administration agreed to advance an 18-point charter submitted by the protesting students. Director Prof. Shireesh Kedare signed the document after an extended discussion with the students, who had been on a sit-in near the main campus gate for three days.

Written By Zee Media Bureau Published: Sep 21, 2026, 11:34 AM IST | Updated: Sep 21, 2026, 11:56 AM IST join share