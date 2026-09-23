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IIT Bombay suicide case: Prof Suryanarayana Doolla sent on leave; questioning today

IIT Bombay professor Suryanarayana Doolla has been sent on leave and is expected to be questioned by the Mumbai Crime Branch in connection with the death of student Sahil Wakode, amid allegations of abetment to suicide and caste-based discrimination.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 23, 2026, 09:55 AM IST|Updated: Sep 23, 2026, 09:55 AM IST
IIT Bombay suicide case: Prof Suryanarayana Doolla sent on leave; questioning today
Image Credit: IANS

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IIT Bombay suicide case: Prof Suryanarayana Doolla sent on leave; questioning today
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