/IIT Bombay suicide case: Prof Suryanarayana Doolla sent on leave; questioning today

IIT Bombay professor Suryanarayana Doolla, who has been named in connection with the alleged suicide of student Sahil Wakode, has been sent on leave while an investigation continues, sources said on Wednesday.
A case has been registered against Doolla on charges including abetment to suicide and caste-based discrimination following Wakode’s death.
Wakode, a second-year B.Tech student in the Department of Energy Science and Engineering, was found hanging in his hostel room on the Powai campus on the evening of September 18. The incident occurred hours after he was allegedly caught using a mobile phone during a mid-semester examination.
Doolla, who teaches in the same department and was reportedly serving as an invigilator during the examination, informed the institute authorities about the alleged use of a mobile phone in accordance with established procedures.
Initial reports suggested that Wakode had used his mobile phone to upload the examination question paper to an artificial intelligence platform. However, the institute later withdrew from providing a detailed characterisation of the incident, stating that the matter was under investigation.
Meanwhile, the Mumbai Crime Branch is expected to question Doolla as part of its investigation into Wakode’s death. Officials said his statement has not yet been recorded, while investigators have already spoken to the student’s parents.
Wakode’s mother, Sonali Wakode, has alleged that her son informed the family he faced humiliation, abuse and caste-based harassment.
According to reports, she claimed that Wakode specifically named Professor Doolla and said the professor had made remarks about caste differences. She further stated that her son told the family this alleged behaviour had continued for about three months. These claims form part of the ongoing investigation and have not been independently verified.
The student’s parents have demanded Doolla’s immediate arrest in connection with their son’s death. Doolla had earlier been removed from his role as Dean of Students’ Welfare at IIT Bombay.
With inputs from IANS
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