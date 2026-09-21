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IIT Bombay suspends Professor Doolla as dean amid suicide row; apologises over earlier remarks

IIT Bombay suspended Dean of Student Affairs Professor Suryanarayana Doolla amid protests over BTech student Sahil Wakode’s death, as the Mumbai Crime Branch investigates allegations of harassment and caste-based discrimination.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 21, 2026, 01:20 PM IST|Updated: Sep 21, 2026, 01:20 PM IST
IIT Bombay suspends Professor Doolla as dean amid suicide row; apologises over earlier remarks
Image Credit: X/@Bhaveshlivelife

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