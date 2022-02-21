IIT JAM 2022: Answer key released, get direct link to download here

New Delhi: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Roorkee released the answer key for the IIT JAM 2022 examinations. Candidates can check the answer key on the official website of IIT JAM: jam.iitr.ac.in.
Candidates can raise the objection till February 25, 2022. Candidates would be required to pay Rs 500 per question and the fee will be refunded only if a challenge is found to be valid.
IIT JAM 2022: How to check your answer key
Step 1: Visit the official site of IIT JAM: jam.iitr.ac.in
Direct Link To Download IIT JAM 2022 Answer Key
Step 2: On the homepage click on the 'JAM 2022 Question Papers and Answer Keys' tab
Step 3: Download the answer key and raise objection through the candidates' portal
Direct Link To Raise Objection
Notably, IIT Roorkee conducted the IIT JAM 2022 examination on February 13.