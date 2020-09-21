IIT JEE Advanced 2020 admit card released — Get direct link here

NEW DELHI: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi on Monday (September 21) released the admit cards for Joint Entrance Examination (Advanced) 2020 - the entrance exam for admission to undergraduate courses across IITs and IISc. The admit cards were released on official website of the board.

Candidates who have registered for the JEE (Advanced) 2020 will be able to download their admit card online at jeeadv.ac.in. This year, a total of 1,60,864 students have registered to appear for the exam. These are the top-ranking students from the JEE Main.

Around 2.5 lakh students were eligible to apply, however, the number of candidates choosing to appear for IIT entrance test declined massively this year due to the pandemic.

The JEE Advanced 2020 admit cards can be downloaded from Monday (September 21) 10:00 am to September 27 (9:00 pm). Candidates will have to visit jeeadv.ac.in to login and download your JEE Advanced admit card 2020.

The JEE Advanced 2020 admit cards will bear the candidate's name, Roll Number for JEE Advanced 2020, photograph, signature, date of birth, address for correspondence and category. In addition, it will also bear the name and address of the examination centre allotted to the candidate.

The JEE Advanced 2020 examination is scheduled to be conducted on September 27, 2020, at various centres spread across the state.

Here's the direct link to download JEE Advanced Admit card 2020.

Follow these simple steps to download JEE Advanced Admit card 2020:

STEP 1: Visit the official website at jeeadv.ac.in

STEP 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “JEE Advanced 2020 admit card”

STEP 3: A new page will appear on the display screen

STEP 4: Key in your credentials and login

STEP 5: The JEE Advanced 2020 admit card will be displayed on the screen

Candidates are advised to download the admit card and take its print out for future use. They are also advised to carefully examine the details mentioned on the admit card. In case of any discrepancy, candidates can contact the JEE Advanced 2020 exam authorities.

This year, the IITs will offer 20% of seats for female candidates. These supernumerary seats will be offered to only those female candidates who are declared qualified in JEE Advanced, admission will be awarded based on merit.