/IIT Kanpur Professor booked after wife alleges domestic violence, harassment

NEW DELHI: A professor at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur has been booked by the Kalyanpur police following a complaint filed by his wife, who has alleged domestic violence, physical assault, mental harassment and marital cruelty. The complainant is also a faculty member at IIT Kanpur, serving as an assistant professor.
According to the complaint, the woman married IIT Kanpur professor Nishith Srivastava in December 2012. The couple has two minor children. The woman has alleged that she and her children have been living under constant mental stress and fear for the past several months due to the alleged behaviour of her husband.
In her complaint, the woman has alleged that her husband was involved in a relationship with a married PhD scholar who was working under him in 2022. She has further alleged that since November 2025, he has been involved in another alleged inappropriate relationship with a female professor.
The complainant claimed that when she objected to the alleged relationships, her husband’s behaviour became more aggressive. She alleged that she was pressured to accept the situation and remain silent.
The woman has accused her husband of physical violence and intimidation. She alleged that on November 11, 2025, her husband damaged household items, threw belongings and destroyed her children’s books during an argument. She further alleged that he threatened her with a kitchen knife during the incident.
The complaint also mentions an alleged incident on January 15, 2026. The woman claimed that after she confronted her husband over the alleged relationship, he assaulted her, resulting in injuries to her eye, ear and head.
The complainant has also alleged that on July 5, 2026, her husband attempted to enter the house against her wishes, following which she called security personnel and a dispute took place.
She further alleged that CCTV cameras installed at the residence were being used to continuously monitor her and her children’s activities.
The woman has submitted documents to the police, including photographs of alleged injuries, CCTV-related records, emails sent to the security department, and copies of complaints submitted to the IIT Kanpur police outpost and other officials.
She has requested legal action against her husband and sought protection for herself and her children.
Based on the complaint, Kalyanpur police have registered a case and started an investigation. The allegations have not yet been independently verified.
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