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IIT Kanpur Professor booked after wife alleges domestic violence, harassment

The woman has accused her husband of physical violence and intimidation.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Jul 30, 2026, 08:31 AM IST|Updated: Jul 30, 2026, 08:31 AM IST
IIT Kanpur Professor booked after wife alleges domestic violence, harassment

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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