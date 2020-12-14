हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Coronavirus

IIT Madras campus placed under lockdown after 66 students test COVID-19 positive

IIT Madras campus has been placed under temporary lockdown after 66 students tested positive for coronavirus.


Representational image

IIT Madras campus has been placed under temporary lockdown after 66 students and 5 staff members of the prestigious institution tested positive for coronavirus.

A total of 32 fresh cases were recorded on Sunday and it is feared that the number would go up in the coming days as Tamil Nadu government has instructed IIT-Madras to test all the students on the campus.

An official circular was issued by IIT Madras on Sunday ordering shutting down of all departments and facilities with immediate effect.

"In view of the recent spike in Covid cases in the hostel sector, it has been decided to shut down all departments, Centres and the library immediately until further notice. All faculty, staff, project staff and research scholars will work from home until such time. All students, scholars and project staff staying on campus are advised strictly to confine themselves to their hostel rooms and maintain social distance at all times for their own safety," said the circular.

"In case of any symptoms of Covid (fever, dry cough, sore throat, diarrhoea, loss of taste/smell, or any other symptoms) you are required to contact the IIT Madras hospital authorities immediately," added the circular.

It is learnt that COVID-19 cases are reported from nine student hostels and one guest house. A total of 774 students are residing on IIT-Madras campus and samples of 408 students have been collected so far. 

