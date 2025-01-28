New Delhi: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Madras will host Asia's first international Hyperloop competition from February 21 to 25, officials said on Monday. Hyperloop, a high-speed train that travels in a near-vacuum tube. The reduced air resistance allows the capsule inside the tube to reach speeds of more than 1000 kilometer per hour. Is is the fifth mode of transportation

Elon Musk, who heads SpaceX and Tesla, proposed the idea of Hyperloop to the world in 2013 through a whitepaper - "Hyperloop Alpha". By bringing together key Hyperloop stakeholders from the US, Europe, Turkey, and other parts of the world, the competition aims to accelerate adoption of sustainable and ultra-fast transit systems, Satya Chakravarthy, Professor, IIT Madras said.

It will provide a global platform for students, researchers and industry leaders to exchange ideas, expertise and inspire the next generation of engineers and designers who can envision and build the future of mobility, he said.

The competition will be conducted by IIT Madras, IITM Pravartak and SAEIndia, and is also supported by the Ministry of Railways, Government of India. A key objective of the event is to showcase and propagate Hyperloop concepts worldwide, fostering a transformative spirit among young minds in the field of transportation.

The competition will be held at the IIT Madras’ unique Hyperloop test infrastructure, a state-of-the-art facility built with the support of the Indian Railways, ArcelorMittal, L&T and HindalCo. Pranav Singhal, Student Head (Hyperloop), IIT Madras said the Global Hyperloop Competition exemplifies their mission to foster multidisciplinary collaboration and innovation in India.

The 450-meter test track at Thaiyur is not just a milestone for IIT Madras but also a beacon for aspiring engineers worldwide, demonstrating the power of ingenuity and teamwork in shaping the future of mobility, he said.