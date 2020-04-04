IIT Roorkee develops low-cost face shield for health care workers fighting coronavirus COVID-19

New Delhi: As health officials in India work round-the-clock to stop spread of the coronavirus COVID-19 infection in the country, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee has developed a face shield to be worn by health care professionals who are being called as our first line of defence.

The institute told ANI, that the face shield has been developed at a much lower cost and will be used at AIIMS Rishkesh by health care workers there as protectiona against the deadly COVID-19 pathogen.

IIT also informed that the cost of this face shield is very low and the frame used is a 3D printout.

The coronavirus which originated in China sometime in December 2019, has taken the form of a global pandemic as the virus has spread to more than 200 countries with around 11 lakh infections reported and death toll crossing 58,000, globally.

While in the last 24 hours, India has witnessed the highest spike of coronavirus cases with 478 new cases reported on Friday (April 3, 2020). The total number of positive cases till 6.30 am (IST) on April 4 reached 2,547 which includes 157 recovered patients and 62 deaths, as per the latest data of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.