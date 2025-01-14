IITian Aerospace Engineer Turned Spiritual Guru Surprises Everyone At Maha Kumbh - Know All About Him

Mahakumbh 2025: The ongoing Mahakumbh Mela in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, brings together people from all walks of life. Millions of devotees gather to take a holy dip at the Sangam, where the Ganga, Yamuna, and mythical Saraswati rivers meet. On Makar Sankranti, Tuesday, devotees took their first 'Amrit Snan' at the Triveni Sangam. Makar Sankranti is a Hindu festival celebrating the Sun's transition from the Southern to the Northern Hemisphere.

The ascetics, or Babas, at the Mahakumbh are some of its most unique and fascinating attractions. Visitors can meet Naga Babas, Aghori Sadhus, and respected religious leaders. However, the buzz online is about an 'IITian Baba' spotted at the festival. Each spiritual group at the Mahakumbh has its own importance and unique qualities, but some individuals are already gaining attention. This is the first Maha Kumbh being widely shared on social media, and many stories are going viral.

IITian baba early life

Abhay Singh, also known as Masani Gorakh, arrived at the Maha Kumbh on the very first day. A former IIT-Bombay student with a degree in aerospace engineering, he gave up a promising science career to follow a spiritual path. His academic journey was revealed in an interview with News18. Originally from Haryana, he spent four years at IIT-B, completing his engineering degree. Later, he shifted focus, earning a master’s in design and developing an interest in photography. He also taught physics to students, sharing his knowledge with them.

While studying at IIT, Singh developed a strong interest in philosophy. He took courses on topics like Postmodernism, Socrates, and Plato to explore the meaning of life. His passion for philosophy, combined with his engineering background, sparked his curiosity about deeper questions about existence and knowledge.

He stated, "This stage is the best stage," referring to the spiritual path he had embraced. Choosing spirituality over a high-paying career was driven by his belief that the pursuit of knowledge leads to a richer and more meaningful life.

Mahakumbh 2025 largest religious congregation

Maha Kumbh, one of the world's largest and most significant religious gatherings, is held every 12 years at four locations in India. The Maha Kumbh 2025, a Poorna Kumbh, will continue until February 26, 2025. Key bathing dates include January 14 (Makar Sankranti - First Shahi Snan), January 29 (Mauni Amavasya - Second Shahi Snan), February 3 (Basant Panchami - Third Shahi Snan), February 12 (Maghi Purnima), and February 26 (Maha Shivaratri).