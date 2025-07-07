IITian Mastermind Plots Witness Murder In Rs 500 Crore 'Ponzi Scam'

New Delhi: A shocking twist has emerged in the much-talked-about Rs 500 crore Ponzi scheme, also known as the "Like Scam", originating from Ghaziabad. The alleged mastermind, Anurag Garg, an engineer educated from IIT Roorkee, has not only been implicated in defrauding the public but also in a sinister murder conspiracy targeting a key witness in the case.

Anurag Garg, who launched the fraudulent online platform ‘Web Work’ in 2017, duped thousands by promising money in exchange for online "likes." The scam attracted massive public attention when it was promoted using Bollywood stars like Shahrukh Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, which helped gain public trust and lure more victims.

As per the police investigation, Anurag Garg, who was earlier out on bail, meticulously planned to eliminate the main witness in the case, Amit Kishore Jain, who was scheduled to testify in court in July 2025. In an extraordinary move to avoid suspicion, Garg got himself re-arrested and went back to jail after assigning the murder contract, thereby trying to create an alibi for himself.

On June 17, two young shooters attacked Amit Kishore Jain in a park in Ghaziabad. Fortunately, although he was shot, Jain survived the attack.

The Ghaziabad Police, acting swiftly, engaged in an encounter and arrested the two shooters, identified as Amit Yadav and Ashwini. Both were reportedly preparing for Agniveer recruitment and had been roped into the murder conspiracy. Along with them, another accused was also arrested. Priyanshu Gautam, a school owner from Bulandshahr who had only studied till Class 12. Shockingly, despite his limited education, Gautam owns a school and plays an active role in the murder conspiracy.

According to DCP Trans Hindon Nimish Patil, the entire murder conspiracy was hatched inside the jail. After receiving bail, Anurag Garg came out, hired the shooters, and soon after returned to jail, a calculated move to avoid raising suspicion.

“This is one of the most meticulously planned contract killing attempts we’ve come across,” said DCP Patil. “Due to the alertness and swift action of our police team, we were able to thwart the attack and uncover the entire conspiracy.”

Given the large scale of financial fraud involved, the investigation into the Rs 500 crore Web Work scam is now being conducted by the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate (ED). The scam dates back to 2017, when Anurag Garg and his associates created a fake online platform and launched aggressive promotions using celebrities.

The accused allegedly promised earnings through online tasks like clicking or liking content, thereby ensnaring thousands of unsuspecting investors across the country.

According to police sources, more arrests and disclosures are expected in the coming days as the investigation deepens.