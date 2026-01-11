Advertisement
MAHARASHTRA CM DEVENDRA FADNAVIS

AI App, Detention Centres To Tackle Illegal Immigration: Maharashtra CM Fadnavis

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday said that the state government has expelled illegal Bangladeshi immigrants on a large scale over the past year  as part of the government’s efforts to curb illegal immigration.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 11, 2026, 01:31 PM IST
AI App, Detention Centres To Tackle Illegal Immigration: Maharashtra CM FadnavisMaharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. (Photo: ANI)

He said that an artificial intelligence-based application is being developed with the help of IIT Bombay to identify illegal Bangladeshi immigrants, adding that the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has also allotted land for setting up detention centres for illegal Bangladeshi immigrants and Rohingyas, which will be constructed soon.

"Over the past one year, illegal Bangladeshi immigrants have been expelled on a large scale. With the help of IIT Bombay, an artificial intelligence–based app is being developed to identify these illegal Bangladeshi immigrants. In addition, the BMC has provided land for detention centres for illegal Bangladeshi immigrants and Rohingyas, and detention centres will be constructed on this land soon," he said.

