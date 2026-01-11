BMC Polls 2026: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, along with his Deputy Eknath Shinde and BJP National General Secretary Vinod Tawde, on Sunday unveiled the manifesto of the Mahayuti alliance for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections.

This comes as the State Election Commission (SEC) in Maharashtra announced elections to 29 municipal corporations across the state, including the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). Polling will be held on January 15, with counting scheduled for January 16.

According to ANI, addressing a gathering, CM Fadnavis stated that the government aims to identify and deport illegal Bangladeshis in the capital city of Maharashtra. He also claimed that a high number have already been deported. He added that an AI tool to track them will be ready in six months.

The Chief Minister also promised that the addition of 10,000 BEST buses to the city's roads, criticizing previous leaders for failing to address these issues.

He said, "We'll free Mumbai from Bangladeshis. We've deported the highest so far. With AI, we'll identify and deport 100% Bangladeshis. The AI tool will be ready in six months. Soon, there will be 10,000 BEST buses on the roads. We'll identify and deport illegal Bangladeshis. Don't worry about those leaders who've failed."

Mahayuti In Maharashtra

On January 8, the 12 suspended Congress corporators from Maharashtra's Ambernath municipal council on Thursday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Meanwhile, the BJP, in a rare move, allied with Congress to gain control over the Ambernath municipal council.

Shiv Sena won the highest number of 27 seats, just four shy of a majority in the 60-member House.

BJP, on the other hand, won 14 seats, Congress won 12, Ajit Pawar's NCP won 4 seats, and two seats went to independent candidates, prompting BJP to ally with Congress and Ajit Pawar's NCP.

BJP also formed a similar alliance with Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM and several other parties in the Akot Municipal Council in Akola district.

