NewsIndiaIllegal Encroachment Will Not Be Tolerated: UP CM Yogi
CHIEF MINISTER YOGI ADITYANATH

'Illegal Encroachment Will Not Be Tolerated': UP CM Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath heard grievances at Janata Darshan, ordered swift resolution, warned against illegal encroachments, and directed strict action against land mafia to uphold law and order.

|Last Updated: Jan 13, 2026, 01:56 PM IST|Source: ANI
'Illegal Encroachment Will Not Be Tolerated': UP CM YogiImage: ANI

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath met with petitioners from various districts during the 'Janata Darshan' on Monday and heard their grievances.

After receiving applications from the public, the Chief Minister instructed officials to take action and stated that illegal encroachment will not be tolerated under any circumstances, the release said.

CM Yogi said that strict action against land mafia and strongmen is continuing and will continue regularly.

The Chief Minister instructed officials to ensure a prompt and satisfactory resolution of the issues and assured the public that the government is committed to addressing their concerns.

The release stated that some petitioners approached the Chief Minister to report land encroachment and assault.

The Chief Minister personally met with each person, listened to their complaints, and received their applications. He then instructed officials to expedite the hearing and resolution of district-level law and revenue cases. "Law and order are a priority for the government. Any negligence in this matter will not be tolerated."

The Chief Minister instructed the administration and police officers at the district, division, range, and zone levels to continue taking the strictest possible action against strongmen and land mafia regularly.

