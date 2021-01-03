Illegal gutka factory busted in Delhi, goods worth Rs 4.14 crore recovered

NEW DELHI: The anti-evasion team of Central Goods and Services Tax in Delhi unearthed a massive tax evasion and busted an illegal factory involved in manufacturing of tobacco products without a valid license.

A team of officials carried out a search at the factory and found that illegal manufacturing of gutkha, pan masala, tobacco products was being carried out. The officials found machines, raw materials and other products used for manufacturing of tobaccos products at the factory. Around 65 Labourers were found to be working at the site.

Tobacco products manufactured at the factory were being shipped to various states across the country, said the report.

According to reports, CGST officials seized finished gutkha and raw materials such as 'chuna', 'sada kattha', tobacco leaves etc. valued at Rs. 4.14 cr approximately from the site.

Delhi West GST ने एक आदमी को अवैध गुटके की फ़ैक्ट्री चलाने और GST चोरी करने के आरोप में गिरफ़्तार किया और ₹4.14 करोड़ का माल ज़ब्त किया। आरोपी अब तक करीब ₹831 करोड़ की टैक्स चोरी कर चुका है। pic.twitter.com/yk3wNJHpGT — Jitender Sharma (@capt_ivane) January 3, 2021

On the basis of evidence gathered, stocks seized and confessional statements recorded for total duty evasion are estimated to be approximately Rs 831.72 crore.

Further investigation into the matter is awaited.