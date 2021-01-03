हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Delhi

Illegal gutka factory busted in Delhi, goods worth Rs 4.14 crore recovered

The anti-evasion team of Central Goods and Services Tax in Delhi unearthed a massive tax evasion and busted an illegal factory involved in manufacturing of tobacco products without a valid license.

Illegal gutka factory busted in Delhi, goods worth Rs 4.14 crore recovered

NEW DELHI: The anti-evasion team of Central Goods and Services Tax in Delhi unearthed a massive tax evasion and busted an illegal factory involved in manufacturing of tobacco products without a valid license.

A team of officials carried out a search at the factory and found that illegal manufacturing of gutkha, pan masala, tobacco products was being carried out. The officials found machines, raw materials and other products used for manufacturing of tobaccos products at the factory. Around 65 Labourers were found to be working at the site.

Tobacco products manufactured at the factory were being shipped to various states across the country, said the report. 

According to reports, CGST officials seized finished gutkha and raw materials such as 'chuna', 'sada kattha', tobacco leaves etc. valued at Rs. 4.14 cr approximately from the site. 

On the basis of evidence gathered, stocks seized and confessional statements recorded for total duty evasion are estimated to be approximately Rs 831.72 crore. 

Further investigation into the matter is awaited. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
DelhiGST tax evasionTax evasionCBI raidillegal gutka factorytobacco factory
Next
Story

CAT Result 2020 announced on iiimcat.ac.in, here's how to check online
  • 1,03,23,965Confirmed
  • 1,49,435Deaths

Full coverage

  • 7,52,30,033Confirmed
  • 16,68,030Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT16M59S

1 Minute, 1 Khabar: Big news so far