UTTARAKHAND CM PUSHKAR DHAMI

'Illegal Immigrants Will Not Be Allowed In Dev Bhoomi': Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Dhami

Terming the changing demography in Uttarakhand as harmful to the state, CM Dhami said that anyone concealing their identity will not be allowed to stay, adding that protecting the original identity of Dev Bhoomi is the top priority.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 07, 2025, 12:25 PM IST|Source: Bureau
'Illegal Immigrants Will Not Be Allowed In Dev Bhoomi': Uttarakhand CM Pushkar DhamiUttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. (Photo: ANI)

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Dhami on Sunday said that his government will close all madrasas in the state that do not adhere to or teach the curriculum set by the State Education Board.

Explaining the idea behind the move, CM Dhami said that children should receive quality education that helps them progress in life, rather than the opposite.

In an exclusive interview with Zee News Managing Editor Rahul Sinha, CM Dhami said, “Children should receive quality education that helps them progress in life and develop good values. They must get proper teaching and training. Madrassas that do not follow the curriculum prescribed by the Education Board will be closed."

CM Dhami added, "It is important to know what kind of education is being imparted to students. From 1 July 2026, any institution that does not teach the curriculum set by the Education Board will be shut down.”

 

 

Highlighting that the campaign against illegal immigrants is ongoing, CM Dhami said that those who are living in the state by hiding their identity will not be allowed to stay in Dev Bhoomi under any circumstances.

“We have launched a campaign against illegal immigrants. Many come here for business or work and eventually settle permanently. They hide their identity and start availing government facilities, obtaining ration cards, ID proofs, and Aadhaar cards. This has led to demographic changes that are not good for ‘Dev Bhoomi’. Therefore, anyone living here by concealing their identity will not be allowed to stay in the state under any circumstances. Protecting the original identity of Dev Bhoomi is our top priority,” he said. 

 

