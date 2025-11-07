'Illegal Nuclear Activities Align With Pakistan’s History': MEA

India has responded strongly to US President Donald Trump’s revelation that Pakistan has been secretly testing nuclear weapons. Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal on Friday said that Pakistan has a long-standing record of clandestine and illegal nuclear activities involving smuggling and export control violations.

"Clandestine and illegal nuclear activities are in keeping with Pakistan's history, which is centred around decades of smuggling, export control violations, secret partnerships, AQ Khan network and further proliferation," the MEA Spokesperson said.

"India has always drawn the attention of the international community to these aspects of Pakistan's record," he added.

He further stated that India had "taken note" of Trump's comment about Pakistan's nuclear testing.

Jaiswal's comment comes in the backdrop of Trump's recent revelation of Pakistan being among the countries that have been actively testing nuclear weapons.

In an interview with CBS News's 60 Minutes on Sunday, Trump said several countries, including Russia, China, North Korea, and Pakistan, are conducting nuclear tests.

"Russia's testing and China's testing, but they don't talk about it. We're an open society. We're different. We talk about it. We have to talk about it because otherwise you people are going to report. They don't have reporters that are going to be writing about it," Trump stated.

"We're going to test because they test and others test. And certainly North Korea's been testing. Pakistan's been testing," he added.

Trump made these remarks when he was asked about his decision of "detonating nuclear weapons" after more than 30 years following Russia's recent trials of advanced nuclear-capable systems, including a Poseidon underwater drone.

( With ANI inputs)