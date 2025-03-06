Iltija Mufti Leads Protests Against Remarks on July 13 Martyrs, Demands Apology

The People's Democratic Party (PDP) on Thursday staged a protest against a derogatory remark made about the July 13 Martyrs during a session in the Legislative Assembly. Led by party leader Iltija Mufti, the protest march concluded at Polo View, Srinagar.

Iltija Mufti emphasized that July 13, 1931, marked the beginning of Jammu & Kashmir’s fight for democracy. "The people of J&K made sacrifices for democratic ideals, just as the rest of the country did, the only difference being that their struggle was against a local ruler," she stated.

Iltija expressed gratitude to Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather for expunging the controversial remarks and demanded an unconditional apology from BJP leader Sunil Sharma. She accused the BJP of distorting historical facts for political gain.

"The BJP is trying to manipulate history with a divisive agenda. If they truly revere Maharaja Hari Singh, why did they revoke J&K’s state flag, its constitution, and the special status that he had negotiated at the time of accession?" the PDP said in a statement.