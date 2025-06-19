Advertisement
IMD Alert: Delhi Gears Up For Heavy Showers, Pune And Ahmedabad To Soak Too | Check Weather Forecast

Delhi Monsoon 2025: IMD issued a yellow alert for heavy rain and thunderstorms in Delhi, Ahmedabad, and Pune.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Nitin Kumar|Last Updated: Jun 19, 2025, 08:59 AM IST|Source: Bureau
IMD Alert: Delhi Gears Up For Heavy Showers, Pune And Ahmedabad To Soak Too | Check Weather Forecast A man rides his bicycle during rainfall at Janpath in New Delhi. (IANS)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a yellow alert for Delhi-NCR for heavy rain, thunderstorms, and gusty winds on Thursday, bringing relief from the prevailing heatwave. The same kind of weather is predicted in Ahmedabad, Pune, and Gujarat and Maharashtra due to the advance of the southwest monsoon in India.

As per the IMD's daily bulletin, the monsoon has advanced over regions of the North Arabian Sea, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, East Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, and Bihar. Over Delhi-NCR, such as Gurugram, Noida, Ghaziabad, and Faridabad, the sky will remain cloudy with light to moderate rain, thunderstorms, and lightning. There will be gusty winds of 40-50 kmph, which could rise to 60 kmph during thunderstorms, mainly during the evening and night.

In Ahmedabad, the IMD has issued yellow and orange alerts, predicting heavy rains, thunderstorms, and gusty winds on June 19. Pune and Mumbai are also under a yellow alert, with heavy showers forecast to continue. Mumbai’s week ahead will see cloudy skies and persistent rainfall, per the IMD.

The IMD suggested citizens remain vigilant against severe winds and lightning, especially over open spaces. The onset of the monsoon is also likely to bring chilly temperatures over affected areas in the days to come.

