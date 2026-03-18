IMD weather alert: Rain, hail, and 70-Kmph winds forecast across India until March 21

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has released a country-wide alert after a series of powerful weather systems caused widespread rainfall, storms, and hail and continued throughout the country from the snowy peaks of the Himalayas to the technology hubs of the south, with continued active weather expected through at least 21 March 2026.

North India: New western disturbance at work

Northwestern India is about to be impacted by a New Western Disturbance between 18 March and 20 March.

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Mountains: Heavy Rainfall & Heavy Snowfall Will Occur In Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh And Uttarakhand

Plains: Punjab, Haryana, Delhi & Rajasthan Are All Under Alert For Scattered Rain And Thunderstorms

Winds & Hail: Gusty Winds Ranging From 40 to 50 Kmph Are Expected To Occur On 19-20 March, And Isolated Hailstorms Will Be Present Across Northern Plains.

South India: Bengaluru and Karnataka experienced unexpected hailstorm.

The weather dramatically changed on the evening of Monday after Bengaluru and Karnataka were hit by very heavy rain & hail in the evening after 19 PM.

Regional effect: Heavy rain also recorded

Continuing alert: The IMD is expecting isolated to scattered precipitation that will contain lightning and continue through 21 March 2020 across Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu.

The eastern region of India (West Bengal, Sikkim, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, and Madhya Pradesh) is poised for a potentially volatile week with thundersqualls and high winds.

Severe winds: Areas in eastern India are experiencing thundersqualls with winds reaching maximum speeds of 60-70 km/h on or about March 20 and 21.

Hail potential: Odisha and Vidarbha are under a hailstorm watch during this time.

The Northeast will be the wettest area in this forecast period. Light to moderate rain is expected to occur from the 19th through the 23rd throughout most the Northeast.

Rainfall areas: The areas of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, and the NMMT (Nagaland-Manipur-Mizoram-Tripura) will see isolated very heavy rainfall on or about March 19 and 20.

Temperature decrease (7°C): The IMD has created an unusual temperature "roller coaster" within northwest India.

Heating up: Maximum temperatures will increase then drop approximately 5-7°C as rain moves in.

Overall Central and Southern India will experience a gradual decrease in temperatures throughout the week, providing continued relief from the heat experienced in early March.

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