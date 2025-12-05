Cold Wave & Snowfall Warning: IMD Issues Yellow Alert For Punjab, Jharkhand; Srinagar Hits -4 Degrees Celsius As Himalayas See Fresh Snow

IMD Weather Update: Winter conditions are intensifying across northern and eastern states of India, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing cold wave alerts for parts of Punjab, Haryana, Jharkhand, and East Rajasthan. Temperatures across several states have plunged into the 0 degrees Celsius to 10 degrees celsius range, severely disrupting daily life, while snowfall is expected across the Himalayas.

Himalayan Region: Freezing Nights and Fresh Snow

The Kashmir Valley is in the grip of severe cold, recording some of the season's lowest temperatures.

Kashmir Valley: Srinagar recorded a minimum temperature of -4 degrees celsius on Thursday, marking one of the coldest mornings of the season, with the maximum temperature hovering around 12.6 degrees celsius. The IMD predicted a further drop in temperatures in early December, accompanied by biting cold nights and dense morning fog.

Himachal Pradesh (HP): A fresh Western Disturbance is expected to bring rain and snowfall to the higher reaches of Kinnaur, Lahaul-Spiti, Kullu, Chamba, and Kangra on Friday. Temperatures in Tabo dipped to a severe −7.4 degrees celsius, with Kukumseri at -4 degrees celsius.

Snowfall is again likely on December 7, though the weather is expected to clear up on Saturday.

There is a yellow alert for dense fog over the Bhakra Dam region and neighbourhood districts for Friday and Saturday.

North Indian Plains: Cold Wave and Fog Alerts

Temperatures across the plains states are well below average, prompting cold wave warnings.

Punjab: Day temperatures have fallen, with the maximum temperature 1.7 degrees below normal. Adampur was the coldest at a minimum of 3.0 degrees celsius on Thursday, while Faridkot recorded 3.2 degrees celsius. The IMD has issued a Yellow Alert for a cold wave in eight districts of Punjab for Friday.

Punjab, Haryana & West UP: Light to moderate fog is anticipated across these regions over the next two days.

East India: Jharkhand Below 10 degrees celsius

The cold wave is gradually advancing eastwards, thereby sending ripples in Jharkhand.

Jharkhand: A cold wave yellow alert has been issued for the next 48 hours for districts including Garhwa, Palamu, Chatra, Latehar, Lohardaga, Gumla, and Simdega. Northwesterly winds are causing a sharp drop in mercury.

Gumla was the coldest at 5.9 degrees celsius on Thursday, with Daltonganj at 8.6 degrees celsius. The temperature is expected to drop as low as 4 degrees celsius over the next three days.

Widespread Fog and Outlook Northeast India: Dense fog is likely in parts of Assam and Meghalaya from December 5 to 9, and across Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura on December 5 and 6.

National Outlook: The IMD forecasts that cold conditions will intensify across most parts of the country in the coming days due to increased activity from a fresh Western Disturbance affecting the Himalayas.

South India is expected to remain dry without any major weather warnings. The Meteorological Department has advised the public to take special precautions, urging the use of warm clothing during morning and evening hours, especially for children and the elderly.

