IMD confirms El Niño onset: Southwest monsoon rainfall projected to drop to 90% Of LPA as pacific warming intensifies

The official weather agency of India has issued a confirmation over the formation of the El Niño weather pattern over the equatorial Pacific Ocean. According to a report published in its latest bulletin, the IMD said that El Niño would further intensify during the ongoing Southwest Monsoon season over India.

ALSO READ | IMD weather update: Heavy rain alert issued for Delhi-NCR, UP, Rajasthan and over 20 states as monsoon advances

IMD reports presence of El Niño and its possible intensification

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

In its latest El Niño Southern Oscillation (ENSO) and Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD) bulletin, the IMD reported that sea surface temperatures in the Central Tropical Pacific Ocean had breached the threshold of El Niño formation, with the atmospheric system beginning to respond to the warming sea surface temperature.

Coupled ocean-atmosphere system shows characteristics of El Niño formation

The IMD bulletin stated, “Currently, El Niño conditions are present over the equatorial Pacific Ocean and are expected to strengthen further during the Southwest Monsoon season. The atmosphere has responded to the warming sea surface temperatures, and the coupled ocean-atmosphere system now exhibits characteristics consistent with El Niño conditions.”

This official confirmation has come shortly after another declaration made by the Japan Meteorological Agency in recent days confirming the commencement of an El Nino event in the equatorial Pacific Ocean. Despite having refrained from declaring an El Niño due to only nearing the threshold previously, Friday's readings have established the transition.

The development came in quick succession of a prolonged La Niña event stretching from August 2025 through February 2026 and neutral ocean conditions lasting through March-May this year. The six months of ocean cooling were followed by a sharp reversal witnessed by a rising three-month running mean Niño 3.4 sea surface temperature anomaly crossing the threshold mark of 0.5°C in June.

Monsoon projections revised to 90% of long period average

"A positive IOD offsets the impact somewhat, but under the current neutral scenario, El Niño's influence will remain unhindered and strong," an IMD official explained. "This is precisely why we are projecting rainfall at 90% of the LPA. While the monsoon's current progress across the region is hovering around normal, its forward momentum may face significant resistance as El Niño intensifies."

Present state of regional weather and monsoon progress

While it was declared as the El Niño warning, the Southwest Monsoon made considerable progress by penetrating other regions of West Bengal and Bihar, along with portions of Odisha and Jharkhand.

Meanwhile, due to the influence of the Western Disturbance that has become very active, wet weather will continue in Northwest India. At the same time, the problem of extremely hot summer persists, as the IMD continues to issue heat wave warnings for the scattered regions of Marathwada, Rajasthan, and Telangana, while the severe heat wave is forecast in Vidarbha.

ALSO READ | Delhi rain update: Pre-monsoon showers lash capital, bring massive heatwave relief; waterlogging in Tughlakabad