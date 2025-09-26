Monsoon Retreat To Relieve Heatwave; IMD Predicts Rain For Delhi, UP, And Other States

Residents throughout Delhi-NCR are struggling through sweltering heat this September, with daily temperatures routinely above 35 degree celsius but feeling more like 40 degree celsius. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) finally provided a welcome relief by reporting that the monsoon has started its withdrawal, which will bring a drop in temperatures and much-needed rains.

Rain Expected In Delhi-NCR

The IMD predicted a high chance of light showers in Delhi and its outskirts during September 28-30. This spell should shatter the prevailing heatwave. Temperatures are expected to slowly dip after the rain, and this could bring the onset of the cold season as early as the end of October.

Monsoon Withdrawal Pre-Mature

The official monsoon withdrawal date is typically September 17. However, the IMD confirmed that the retreat began two days earlier this year, commencing from western Rajasthan on September 15.

The monsoon has already withdrawn from parts of:

Rajasthan

Punjab

Haryana

Jammu & Kashmir

Uttar Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh

The process of withdrawal is likely to persist in the next few days over Delhi and other states left behind. The IMD reported that there is no rain and dry north-westerly winds prevailing, which are generating congenial conditions for the seasonal withdrawal.

Heat Continues In Northern And Central India

Even as the withdrawal set in, severe heat continues to hold sway over areas bordering Delhi, such as:

Uttar Pradesh

Haryana

Eastern Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Bihar (although some areas might get rain)

On the other hand, the weather forecast shows a chance of rain in some other areas for the week ahead, such as Odisha, Maharashtra, and Gujarat. West Bengal will continue to experience heavy rain.

Clear Skies Before The Chill

With the withdrawal of the monsoon completely this week, Delhi and the National Capital Region can expect clear and dry skies. Day temperatures are predicted to range between 34 degree celsius and 36 degree celsius , roughly one degree higher than usual for this time of year.

With the premature onset of retreat of the monsoon, the IMD predicts the full withdrawal of the monsoon over the whole country by October 15. The seasonal change should usher in a perceptible lowering of weather conditions by the third week of October, with winter temperatures possibly setting in towards the month-end. In addition, the IMD predicts that most of the states will see fog and the first whispers of a "pink chill" in the month of November.

