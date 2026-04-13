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NewsIndiaIMD forecasts below-average monsoon this year as El Nino returns
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IMD forecasts below-average monsoon this year as El Nino returns

The India Meteorological Department classifies normal rainfall as ranging between 96 per cent and 104 per cent of the 50-year average of 87 cm (35 inches) recorded during the four-month monsoon season.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anamika Singh Parihar|Last Updated: Apr 13, 2026, 06:44 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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IMD forecasts below-average monsoon this year as El Nino returnsRepresentative Image (Image Credit: ANI)

India is likely to witness below-average monsoon rains for the very first time in three years in 2026 because of the El Nino effect, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Monday.

As per the government, the monsoon, usually arriving over the southern state of Kerala around June 1 and withdrawing by mid-September, is expected to reach at 92 per cent of the long-period average this year.

“Monsoon rainfall from June to September will be ‘below normal’ and is likely to be 92% of the Long Period Average,” Ministry of Earth Sciences (MoES)Secretary M. Ravichandran said at a press briefing on Monday (April 13, 2026).

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"Currently, weak La Nina-like conditions are transitioning to neutral conditions. But after June it's very likely that El Nio will develop," Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, director-general of the India Meteorological Department, said.

The India Meteorological Department classifies normal rainfall as ranging between 96 per cent and 104 per cent of the 50-year average of 87 cm (35 inches) recorded during the four-month monsoon season.

What is El Nino?

El Nino condition are expected to prevail after June, as per the IMD.

El Nino is a climate phenomenon that occurs when ocean temperatures in the central and eastern Pacific Ocean rise above normal, often leading to hotter and drier conditions in Southeast Asia and several other regions around the world.

Historically, six out of ten El Nino years have been associated with below-normal rainfall in India. It is the opposite of La Nina, which involves a similar degree of cooling, and both are part of a recurring climate cycle. The most recent global El Nino occurred during 2023–24, a period when India recorded below-normal rainfall. 

In the past, India has witnessed below-average rainfall in most El Nino years, often resulting in droughts that damaged crops and prompted authorities to curb exports of certain grains.

The forecast comes amid growing concerns over agricultural output and economic growth in Asia’s third-largest economy, as it grapples with inflation fuelled by the Iran war.

The monsoon remains vital to India’s economy, accounting for nearly 70 per cent of the rainfall required to irrigate farms and recharge aquifers and reservoirs.

 

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