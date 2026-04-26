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NewsIndiaIndia sees May-June-like heatwave in late April; IMD issues do's and don'ts to beat the heat
IMD HEATWAVE

India sees May-June-like heatwave in late April; IMD issues do's and don'ts to beat the heat

Amid scorching temperatures across several parts of the country, the India Meteorological Department (IMD), under the Ministry of Earth Sciences, has issued detailed heatwave guidelines and advisories as conditions remain above normal. 

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Subhrajit Roy|Last Updated: Apr 26, 2026, 08:12 AM IST|Source: Bureau
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India sees May-June-like heatwave in late April; IMD issues do's and don'ts to beat the heatPeople protecting themselves by using umbrellas from the heatwave in Patna on April 25. (Photo: ANI)

India is reeling under intense heatwave conditions, with temperatures rising well above normal and making life difficult for its citizens. India witnessed temperatures in the range of 40–45 degrees Celsius over most parts of the country, except the Western Himalayan region, Northeast India, and the West Coast on Saturday, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The national capital recorded 44.5 degrees Celsius on Saturday, which is significantly above the seasonal average.

These heatwave conditions are usually seen during May and June, so experiencing them in late April is highly unusual. This is a sharp contrast to March, which remained mild and pleasant, similar to February’s lingering chill.

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Regional impact

Uttar Pradesh is also facing scorching temperatures. The highest maximum temperature in the state, 45.2 degrees Celsius, was reported in Prayagraj.

The forecast ahead

Unfortunately, there is no relief from the intense heat in the coming days.

Delhi is likely to record maximum temperatures ranging from 42 to 44 degrees Celsius, which is around 3.0 to 5.1 degrees Celsius above the seasonal average.

Regions likely to face heatwave conditions

Region States
Northwest India Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh
Central India Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Vidarbha
Southern Regions Kerala and Mahe

A heatwave is officially declared when the maximum temperature exceeds 40 degrees Celsius and remains 4.5 to 6.4 degrees Celsius above the seasonal average.

Amid scorching temperatures across several parts of the country, the India Meteorological Department (IMD), under the Ministry of Earth Sciences, has issued detailed heatwave guidelines and advisories as conditions remain above normal. Detailed guidance available online:  https://mausam.imd.gov.in/responsive/heatwave_guidance.php

Heat Stress: Do’s and Don’ts

Do’s Don’ts
Stay out of the sun if possible Avoid caffeine in hot weather
Cool down whenever possible Do not wait until thirsty to drink water
Drink small amounts of water frequently  
Wear loose cotton clothing  
Use hats and sunscreen  

Signs of heat stress

Common Signs
Dizziness
Headache
Weakness
Rapid heartbeat
Nausea
Cramps
Chest pain
Labored breathing

IMD Safety Guidelines

Personal Protection

Guidelines
Avoid sun exposure from 12 noon to 3 p.m.
Drink water regularly, even without thirst
Wear light-colored, loose cotton clothes
Use hats, umbrellas, goggles, and proper footwear
Keep a damp cloth on your head and neck during outdoor work
Never leave children or pets inside parked vehicles

Rehydration and cooling

Recommended measures
Use ORS (Oral Rehydration Salts)
Drink lassi, torani, lemon water, and buttermilk
Keep rooms cool using curtains and sunshades
Open windows at night for cooler air
Use fans, damp cloths, and cold-water baths

First Aid for Sunstroke

Action Instructions
Cooling Move the person to a cool, shaded place
Temperature Control Wipe with a wet cloth or pour normal water on the head
Rehydration Give ORS, lemon sharbat, or torani
Medical Help Take them to the nearest health center immediately

Acclimatization tips

Tips
Avoid direct sun for at least one week if new to hot regions
Increase heat exposure gradually
Maintain high fluid intake

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