IMD Predicts Heavy Rainfall In Andhra Pradesh; State On High Alert | Latest Weather Update

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted further rain in various parts of Andhra Pradesh for the next two days, leading the state government to sound an alert and heighten precautionary measures. Isolated heavy showers are likely in the south coastal, north coastal and Rayalaseema areas with weather conditions controlled by an upper air cyclonic circulation over the Bay of Bengal and a trough extending towards north interior Karnataka, said IMD-Amaravati scientist S. Karuna Sagar.

Retaliation, Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha has ordered all departments to be in a state of high alert and evacuate people from low-lying and flood-hit areas. Emergency procedures have been initiated in many districts, which have already seen huge rainfall.

Widespread Disruption In Multiple Districts

Heavy showers have pounded major districts such as Bapatla, Kakinada, Visakhapatnam, and Srikakulam, leading to waterlogging, traffic congestion, and city deluges. Bapatla's Repalle observed 9 cm of rain, and Avanigadda and Masulipatnam of Krishna district and Kakinada recorded 6 cm each. Other areas affected are Bheemavaram, Kaikaluru, and Gudivada.

Widespread rains over the entire coastal Andhra Pradesh. vijayawada,Guntur and Eluru are likely to receive heavy rains during the next couple of hours. pic.twitter.com/eaCa0Q2bml — Telugu_Weatherman (@Weather_AP) May 20, 2025

Vijayawada was one of the worst hit, with extensive waterlogging in KR Market, Benz Circle, and Nirmala Convent Road. The drainage system of the city was temporarily stretched to capacity but was brought back on track quickly by the municipal staff as they cleared the stagnation in many areas.

Rain Brings Relief From Heat

Rain spell has resulted in a sharp decline in the highest temperatures, with some places recording 5–9°C lower than normal. Yet, regions of the state such as Kurnool, Nandyal, and Visakhapatnam remained hot and humid on Tuesday. Kurnool was the hottest place with 36.2°C, followed by Nandyal (36°C), Visakhapatnam (35.4°C), Tirupati (35.2°C), and Kadapa (34.2°C).

Districts Take Preventive Steps

Following the prediction, the NTR district administration has started a Command Control Centre (CCC) to address complaints related to rain. Citizens can report emergencies by calling 9154970454.

Krishna district also witnessed heavy rain, with Pamidimukkala Mandal receiving the maximum at 87.2 mm. Challapalli, Mopidevi, and Ghantasala mandals were also affected. The district has so far received a cumulative total of 1,106 mm of rain, with the average coming in at 44.3 mm till 8:30 am Tuesday.

The authorities are keeping a close eye on the situation and likely to issue more advisories if the rains continue.