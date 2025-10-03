IMD Alert: Heavy Rain, Snowfall Warning For Jammu And Kashmir; Highways, Higher Reaches On High Alert

The Meteorological Centre, Srinagar, has declared a detailed weather warning for Jammu and Kashmir and its surrounding areas. A strong Western Disturbance will become active on October 4th, spreading a widespread impact all over the region from October 5th to 7th.

The prediction suggests the possibility of moderate to heavy snowfall on the higher altitudes, while plains and the Jammu region are forecast to see moderate to heavy rain.

Severe Weather Forecast for Major Areas

Areas like Anantnag, Pahalgam, Kulgam, Sinthan Top, Shopian, Peer Ki Gali, Sonamarg-Zozila, Bandipora, Gulmarg, and Kupwara are particularly warned for heavy snow.

The Jammu region is under the threat of heavy to very heavy rain at scattered places with strong winds (40-50 km/h, gusting 60-70 km/h).

Significant Impact on Travel and Infrastructure

The inclement weather is expected to greatly impact day-to-day life and infrastructure:

Traffic Disruption: Major routes, such as the Jammu-Srinagar and Srinagar-Leh National Highways and other high-altitude roads, could experience severe travel disruptions.

Infrastructure Damage: Thunder and lightning, hailstorms, and high winds can cause damage.

Landslides and Flooding: Landslides, soil erosion, and rockfalls are anticipated in weak spots. The weather can also result in an increase in river and stream water levels and thus waterlogging in low-lying areas.

The Meteorological Department has asked residents to keep a lookout and make only essential travel.

Recent Dry Spell and Temperature Check

The weather advisory comes on the heels of an unseasonal heat spell. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) report says that the majority of Jammu and Kashmir saw dry weather on Thursday with day temperatures 1 to 4 degrees Celsius above normal.

The maximum temperature was recorded at 29.0 degree celsius (2.3 degrees above normal) and minimum at 11.7 degree celsius.

Other maximum readings were 30.9 degree celsius at Kupwara (3 degrees more than normal) and 33.9 degree celsius in Jammu city.

