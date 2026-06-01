IMD June forecast: Extreme weather divergence as mountain snow accompanies a burning 47°C central India heat map

IMD weather forecast for June: It is evident that the weather in India is showing contrasting trends as the month of June is about to begin. While some parts of North India, including Delhi, are receiving a temporary respite from the harsh summer heat through continuous rain in the last couple of days, other regions of India are gearing up for extreme heatwave situations. On the other hand, high-altitude regions of Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh have begun receiving fresh snowfall, which has resulted in an increased flow of tourist crowds and, consequently, administrative difficulties.

As per the report released by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on June 1, the national capital of India is witnessing a breather from peak summer months, with temperature readings around 40-degree Celsius. Yet again, life has been highly turbulent in Western India, with Rajasthan being struck by severe dust storms and gale winds in the last 24 hours, affecting daily routines severely.

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IMD report: Extreme weather conditions moving away from capital to central India

It is observed by meteorologists that there are some unique attributes to the weather trend this year. As a result of the wind direction and the low-level moisture content, the temperatures in the Delhi-NCR belt are being maintained at a reasonable level, but aggressive dry winds are raising the temperatures in the west and central belts.

The five-day forecast by the IMD shows that the epicenter of the heatwave is moving away from the capital region and will be experienced in the following belts:

North-West & Central India: Rajasthan & Madhya Pradesh.

North & East Belts: Southern and eastern pockets of Uttar Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

South & Deccan: Telangana & Vidarbha and Marathwada divisions of Maharashtra.

Temperature is expected to remain between an unbearably high 44 and 47 degrees Celsius in the above-mentioned vulnerable belts.

No relief with high night temperature in arid regions

The matter is compounded with high night temperatures in many pockets of Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. Night temperatures are not falling sufficiently to offer much-needed relief during nights to the people enduring daytime thermal discomfort.

With dry, hot winds expected to gather strength, the intensity of these heatwaves is slated to amplify, prompting local authorities to issue heat-health advisories for vulnerable populations across the affected states.

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